Umno Youth chief spends two hours providing statement at Kota Kinabalu IPD

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh spent over two hours providing his statement at the Kota Kinabalu District police headquarters (IPD) this morning.

Muhamad Akmal said the statement included details on police reports concerning his recent talks in Kelantan and is unrelated to any activities or matters in Sabah.

“I am in Sabah today to attend the Umno Youth Movement programme in Beaufort and an iftar event similar to those we hosted in other states before. Upon arriving at KKIA (Kota Kinabalu International Airport) around 10.15am, I was requested to go to the Kota Kinabalu IPD.

“I was not informed that I couldn’t enter Sabah; all this is related to issues there (Peninsula). I am ready to fully cooperate with the police,” he told reporters after providing his statement.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that police had detained Muhamad Akmal in KKIA for investigations under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Muhamad Akmal said he is scheduled to give his statement to the police at the Dang Wangi IPD in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow. – Bernama