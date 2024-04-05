Warisan trying to confuse people on poverty statistics – Gagasan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Wanita chief Datuk Redonah Bahanda said Parti Warisan is attempting to confuse the people of Sabah regarding the latest statistics on poverty in the state, especially the reports concerning the eight poorest districts as revealed by Economy Minister, Rafizi Ramli, in the recent Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Redonah said the report is considered new as long as it has not been previously disclosed to the public, including at the Dewan Rakyat before, despite claims that the information should have been known earlier by the state government.

Responding to allegations made by Warisan Wanita chief Norfaizah Chua, who alleged that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor denied the revealed statistics, Redonah said it is not unusual if the disclosed report is not as expected by the state government.

She said that the Chief Minister has stated that there is a difference in the data obtained by the state government before Rafizi’s disclosure, but this does not affect the direction of the state government in eradicating poverty in the state.

“If we want to question the data released, it will not solve the real problem of poverty that is happening.

“Warisan’s action of magnifying the report related to that statistic will not lead us anywhere, in fact, what we see is that Warisan is willing to use the poor for their political mileage,” she said in a statement on Friday.

“On the contrary, on the government’s side, whether the statistical report is accurate or not, whether it has been reported to the state government or not, efforts to eradicate poverty are still being carried out because the government’s mission is to reduce the poverty rate,” she said.

Redonah was replying to Norfaizah’s allegation that it was impossible for Hajiji and the Sabah Maju Jaya secretariat to not receive the report mentioned by Rafizi prior to this.

Norfaizah also claimed that there are four reports related to poverty statistics in this State that should have been known by the state government, namely the Sabah Household Income Study (HIS) and Household Expenditure Study (HES) Reports, as well as the Poverty in Malaysia 2022 and Socioeconomic Report Sabah 2022 published last year.

During the last parliament session, Rafizi stated that eight districts in Sabah, namely Tongod, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Ranau and Lahad Datu, recorded higher hardcore poverty rates compared to the national rate.

Meanwhile, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) women chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the total number of hardcore poor heads of household (KIR) in Sabah is only 13,179 as of March 2024.

She said the number was based on the data cleansing being carried out by the Sabah State Development Office, Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU, JPM).

According to her, the number has decreased compared to the total of 22,510 KIR of hardcore poor in 2023.

Azizah said the state government is also currently implementing the data cleansing process in line with GRS’s commitment to eradicate poverty in Sabah.

In addition, she said the Sabah Maju Jaya Secretariat (SMJ) has also been given the responsibility to reduce extreme poverty by implementing efforts and various initiatives in that direction.

“We are not denying the data but since the cleansing process is underway, it is certain that the number is no longer the same.

“However, what is more important now is our efforts to deal with this problem.

“This is the difference between the government today and the opposition who are only good at manipulating various issues in order to gain the support of the people,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Azizah said the opposition are trying to play the issue of poverty to gain popularity for their political interests.

According to her, Parti Warisan seems to deliberately not wanting to know what the state government has done and is currently doing.

“They touched on the poverty issue, by denying the Federal data. They use that to mislead the people. But the truth is they don’t know anything.

“The state government led by Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is not making noise, instead only working and the issue of poverty is one of the focus,” she said.

Azizah added the data cleansing is still going on throughout the state. The efforts of the state government will not stop until the poverty is eliminated.

She said the issue of poverty is a legacy inherited from the previous administration. This is the reality and needs to be accepted.

“Therefore, to eradicate poverty, it cannot be done overnight.

“We have to accept this fact. For that reason, the effort to eradicate poverty has always been and will continue to be a struggle prioritised by the government.

“Among the efforts undertaken by the Sabah Maju Jaya Secretariat (SMJ) are the provision of 1,500 houses every year as an initiative to help the underprivileged, providing business capital assistance to those in need and providing job opportunities for local children.

“Therefore, I hope that Warisan women’s chief, Norfaizah Chua will not try to confuse the people.

“Just look at what Warisan did when ruling from 2018 until 2020. What are the actions to deal with poverty?” she asked.

In fact, she said statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) clearly show that the growth rate of Sabah’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has decreased during the Warisan administration from 1.5 percent in 2018 to -9.1 percent in 2020.

However, she said GDP increased from 1.5 percent in 2021 to 3.7 percent in 2022 under the GRS government.

Therefore, she said this clearly shows that the rate of development has increased since GRS took over the government.

Azizah added the government is not only trying to deal with the issue of poverty but has tried to boost development, especially in bringing more investors to the state, in addition to exploring new resources through the Blue Economy.