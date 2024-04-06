Beware of instigators of racial hate, Miri community leaders advised

MIRI (April 6): All local community leaders must be wary of individuals who set out to bring discord to the communities of different races here.

In making this call, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin reminds everyone to always uphold and protect peace and harmony in Sarawak’s multiracial society.

“We do not want people, especially outsiders, to come into our land or ‘kampung’ (villages) and spread hate.

“Thus, I want the all the Ketua Kaum and Ketua Masyarakat (neighbourhood, grassroots and local community leaders) here to report to the authority immediately if they knew about or see any individual committing such act,” he said in his short remark prior to ‘buka puasa (break-of-fast) at Meritz Hotel here on Friday evening.

The event was hosted by the Senadin branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas).

Adding on, Lee said such act of extremism would only destroy the unity that the communities in Sarawak had been enjoying for so long.

Moreover, he condemned those with extremist mindset as dividing the people by instigating hate.

“We want the Sarawak tradition of living in harmony to be strengthened further, because it’s this same tradition that has allowed us to live in peace and unity for so long, celebrating our many festivities and differences.

“People with extremist mindset exist only to achieve their own agenda – to become a ‘hero’ without considering the consequences that they may cause to others,” he said.

“So please do not be easily influenced by people with extremist mindset, as their intention is only to divide us. Nothing good would ever come from that,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

Among those attending the event were Saberkas Senadin chairwoman Deammy Sim and local community leaders.