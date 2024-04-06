Collection, processing, packaging centre proposed for Kanowit

KANOWIT (April 6): Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong has proposed for Kanowit to have its own collection, processing, and packaging centre (CPPC) for agriculture.

He believes that the establishment of a CPPC can greatly facilitate the farmers in this district, especially those in the rural areas, in marketing their products under a more systematic level.

“The establishment of CPPC in Kanowit is important, in line with the progress of downstream activities by the farmers who bring in produce like durian, ‘dabai’ (local olive), ginger and other vegetables,” he said.

He was speaking at the closing of an Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP), which was conducted at Rumah Maling Nyapang here on Friday.

Organised by the Department of Agriculture (DoA), the programme involved a total of 120 participants representing nine longhouses from across this district.

On the AgriCOP at Rumah Maling, Allan highlighted it as an initiative by the state government, through the DoA, meant to improve the socio-economic status of the targeted groups, especially those involved in rural agriculture.

“I would say AgriCOP is the best platform for the development of agricultural activities in the state.

“In this regard, the youths are encouraged to venture into this field, which can provide a decent income, especially now with the new technologies introduced in farming,” he said.

Adding on, the assemblyman also called upon the rural community, especially the farmers, to strive in taking advantage of the opportunities opened by the government through its agencies.

Later in the programme, Allan presented certificates to the participants involved in the two-day programme at Rumah Maling.

Also present were Agriculture Department Sarawak director Andrew Iling and his assistant Peter Jarit, as well as DoA Kanowit assistant officer Nicholas Jati.