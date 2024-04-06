Company donates dialysis machine to Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre

MIRI (April 6): The Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre (MRCDC) Permyjaya received a donation in the form of a cutting-edge dialysis machine valued at RM45,000 from PALB Engineering Sdn Bhd on Friday.

The handing over of the machine by company director Daniel Lai was witnessed by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“With this donation, the centre now has a total of 38 dialysis machines all donated by corporate bodies, companies, non-government organisations as well as individuals.

“Despite the recent donation, there is still a need for two more additional dialysis machines to meet the centre’s operational requirements,” Lee told reporters after the handing over ceremony.

In view of this, MRCDC welcomes further support from individuals and organisations to fulfil this need.

Lee, who is also MRCDC Permyjaya chairman, disclosed that the centre provides essential care to a total of 328 patients currently, with 65 patients undergoing dialysis at the centre.

“The centre remains committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare services for all patients in need,” he added.

On the donation by PALB Engineering Sdn Bhd, Lee said it underscores its dedication to supporting vital healthcare services within the community.

“PALB Engineering Sdn Bhd’s donation to MRCDC reflects their deep-rooted values of giving back to society and making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals in need,” he said.

He added the contribution exemplifies their unwavering commitment to serving the community beyond their core business activities.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his gratitude to all parties who have contributed to MRCDC’s mission of providing critical healthcare services to the community.