DAP man calls for Kuching Water Board to show more urgency in addressing infrastructure issues

KUCHING (April 6): Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong called on the Kuching Water Board (KWB) to demonstrate greater urgency in addressing infrastructure issues to mitigate revenue loss.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said he was at Jalan Tun Jugah on April 5 to observe KWB’s contractors repairing a critical 450mm Mild Steel Concrete Lining water pipe.

He pointed out that this was the same pipe which had been leaking since Jan 9 this year, until temporary measures to install ‘tiger clamps’ were implemented on Jan 24.

Despite these interim measures, significant water loss persisted which led to substantial financial implications for KWB and the state government.

“Due to this reason, we had been in constant communication with KWB since January 2024 to expedite the necessary repairs. However, various challenges have delayed the commencement of work until now.

“I am relieved that the issue has finally been resolved. It is imperative that KWB remains proactive in addressing infrastructure issues to minimise revenue losses and ensure the efficient delivery of water services to the community,” he said.

He also urged KWB to swiftly resurface the road outside Gala City where repair work took place.

“Now that all necessary repairs have been completed, there is no longer a need to access the water valve in that area,” he added.