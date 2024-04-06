DAP Sarawak’s Kong willing to debate with Kota Sentosa rep

KUCHING (April 6): Michael Kong has said that he is willing to debate with Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap on matters affecting the constituency.

The special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said since Yap had insisted on confining the debate solely to matters pertaining to Kota Sentosa, he (Kong) saw no reason to involve Chong as his role as a current MP for Stampin extended beyond the confines of a single constituency.

“Instead, I am open to engaging directly with Wilfred Yap on this matter, considering my past electoral contest against him and three other candidates during the 12th Sarawak state election,” Kong said in a statement yesterday.

“It is crucial to understand the purpose and scope of public debates, especially when involving individuals who have held or currently hold ministerial positions.

“I must re-emphasise that such engagements should prioritize matters of public interest, rather than focusing solely on constituency-specific issues.”

The essence of a public debate would lie in its ability to address topics that impact the wider community and contribute to meaningful discourse on matters of governance, policy-making, and public welfare, said Kong, also Sarawak Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman.

“This is why I proposed a general topic for discussion, which would enable participants like (Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr) Sim Kui Hian who is president of SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party), and Chong Chieng Jen, as DAP Sarawak chairman, to engage in substantive dialogue that benefits the people of Sarawak.

“Therefore, let us entrust the drafting of debate topics to an independent moderator with political acumen to ensure depth and impartiality in the discussion,” he said.

Regarding the venue for the debate, Kong said he had already initiated communication with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) to secure the Kuching Civic Centre as a potential site.

“YB Yap is welcome to liaise with MYSED to facilitate the necessary arrangements,” Kong added.

However, should Kuching Civic Centre be unavailable for any reason, Kong said he would propose alternative venues such as the Dewan Perniagaan Batu 7 to ensure accessibility for constituents of Kota Sentosa.

On Wednesday, Yap claimed that his predecessor Chong was avoiding the public debate on matters affecting the constituency.

This followed Chong’s response to Yap’s acceptance of his challenge for a debate via a letter dated April 1.

However, Yap said Chong apparently did not want to debate on matters confined to the constituency.

Yap said he would remain consistent that he had no problems for a public debate with Chong, specifically on matters pertaining only to Kota Sentosa constituency.