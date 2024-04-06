Hajiji: Hardcore poor statistics measured from three years ago

TUARAN (April 6): The hardcore poor district statistics in Sabah which included Tuaran reported prior to this is based on a record from three years ago.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that compared with the latest report this year, the hardcore poor household heads statistics in the districts involved have been reduced tremendously.

He said for the Tuaran district, the latest record as of last month showed more than 600 poor KIR compared to about 1,000 KIR reported three years ago.

He said the drop was due to efforts and initiatives implemented by the government under his leadership to fight against hardcore poor during the three years of administering the state.

“Now the opposition uses the issue of Tuaran being the poorest district in Sabah, but I want to explain that this was the measurement from three years ago. I am informed that there were more than 1,000 hardcore KIR in Tuaran at that time.

“But the latest I am informed that the total hardcore poor KIR has been reduced to just over 600 in Tuaran,” he said.

“Meaning, the government takes the issue of hardcore poverty seriously and strives to assist this group through various means, not only with housing assistance but also by helping them start small businesses so that their statistics can be reduced,” he said at the Iftar event with the Chief Minister at the An-Nur Mosque in Tuaran on Friday evening.

Federal Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli recently revealed the current eight poorest districts in Sabah, namely Tongod, Beluran, Pitas, Kinabatangan, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Ranau and Lahad Datu.

Hajiji said that the overall hardcore poor KIR statistics in Sabah as of March 24 were only 13,172 individuals, compared to the 22,510 KIR reported three years ago.

“This means that the government is doing its best for the people, and this is our priority. While we plan major developments, we do not forget the hardcore poor.

“We have the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) secretariat tasked with addressing poverty issues in Sabah. Among its initiatives is the construction of SMJ Rumah Mesra, where for two consecutive years, we have provided 1,500 houses annually to those listed in e-Kasih.

“Each State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is allocated 20 houses, so now there are 3,000 houses provided to the hardcore poor listed in e-Kasih,” he said.

He said that this was among the efforts made by the government, but the opposition only knows how to talk about various things to discredit the efforts of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) – Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus government.

Hajiji also said that a handful of opposition leaders in Sabah at present were once part of the previous government, but only wanted to seize positions.

“I don’t want to blame or belittle our friends over there (the opposition), who asked them to go over there, unless there’s a reason that I don’t want to discuss here now.

“They asked to be Finance Minister and other positions. If it’s important government agencies, they’re all taking the chairmanship. Before, they had up to four ministers and six deputy ministers, whereas my own party only had three ministers and three deputy ministers,” he said.

However, he did not name the parties referred to except to explain that what was mentioned was a fact to ensure that the people were not influenced by their propaganda.

Hajiji said he also realised that the opposition had begun to strategise for the State election based on attacks aimed at him and the government.

“They (the opposition) are going all out now, they think the election is tomorrow … it’s still a long way off, almost two years away. Who knows if the Chief Minister wants to dissolve the State Assembly.

“That’s why now we see they don’t care, they just attack (the government) during fasting,” he said.