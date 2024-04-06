Head of State joins Kuching police in breaking of fast

KUCHING (April 6): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafaar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi attended a breaking of fast ceremony at the Tabuan Jaya police housing complex here on Friday.

Held at the complex’s Al-Mujahidin Mosque, the ‘Maghrib’, ‘Isyak’ and ‘Terawih’ prayers were also held.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, his deputy Datuk Ibrahim Darus and various heads of department from the Sarawak Police Contingent were on hand to welcome Wan Junaidi.

After the breaking of fast, the Head of State performed the Maghrib prayers with police personnel and residents of the housing complex.

The prayers were led by Imam Ustaz Fadly Sani from the police contingent’s Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance.

Also present was Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.