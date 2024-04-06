Justin Langie Longhouse inundated due to heavy continuous rain since Wednesday

MIRI (April 6): Persistent rain since Wednesday resulted in water levels rising up to knee-level at Justin Langie Longhouse at Ulu Niah here on Friday.

The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel, led by Sergeant Fildatul Akmar Juli, said a team was mobilised at 2.30pm to observe the situation.

“Heavy continuous rain from April 3-5 caused the water level in Sungai Niah to rise, resulting in flash floods at several low-lying areas. The water level slowly started to rise at the longhouse area and it was still raining during our observation.

“The lower area of the longhouse, which is near the river, started to be inundated about three-and-a-half feet,” he said in a statement today.

He said currently, the main road connecting to the longhouse is unaffected and still passable by vehicles.

“The residents are advised to stay alert towards the water condition and evacuate if the situation is unsafe. There are some residents who use boats as a mode of transportation but the situation for now is still safe and under control,” he said.

The longhouse has 49 doors and a total of 350 residents.