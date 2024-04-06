KPDN: 114 Rahmah Sales programme in Sarawak this Ramadan

KUCHING (April 6): A total of 114 Rahmah Sales programme (PJR) have been organised statewide during Ramadan this year, out of which 38 were mobile sales.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak enforcement chief Peter J. Berinus Agang in disclosing this said this initiative is aimed at assisting communities, especially the B40 group, in accessing essential goods at affordable prices.

The programme has been conducted nationwide under 222 parliamentary constituencies, with Sarawak alone covering 31 parliamentary constituencies where sales are conducted twice a month, he added.

“During the month of Ramadan, we organised a total of 114 Rahmah Sales programme, with 38 of these being mobile sales.

“This ensures that even those residing in remote areas can access these affordable goods,” he said.

Peter was speaking at a press conference after launching the Mobile Rahmah Sales programme (PJRB) at Kampung Batu Kitang Lama Community hall here today.

The programme, organised by KPDN Sarawak in collaboration with strategic partner CCK Fresh Mart, marked the 38th edition of the PJRB during the month of Ramadan throughout Sarawak.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang expressed his delight and support for the programme.

“I am very pleased today because the villagers no longer need to travel far to buy daily necessities.

“This is indeed a commendable programme because the government is bringing essential food items to the doorstep of rural residents,” said Lo.

He emphasised the significance of the initiative especially for the B40 community, many of whom face transportation challenges.

“Sometimes, B40 individuals do not own cars, and using Grab to buy goods can be expensive.

“Even if the items are affordable, Grab fares can make it costly. Therefore, this programme is the best solution,” he said.

Lo pointed out the affordability of the programme, highlighting that prices were 30 per cent lower than those in supermarkets, which translates to significant savings for the B40 community.

Expressing gratitude to KPDN officers for their assistance in organising the programme, Lo pledged to collaborate further with them for future initiatives.

“I will strive to work closely with them to introduce more programmes like this in the future,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were CCK Kuching senior area executive Douglas Goh and Ketua Kaum Kampung Batu Kitang Lama Nasir Lolot.