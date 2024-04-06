Maximus taking leave as PBS president

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili is taking leave as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president effective June 1, 2024 and in his absence, deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam would be helming the party as acting president.

With Dr Joachim who is deputy president for the party’s non-Muslim Bumiputera quota moving up as acting president, information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai would serve the additional responsibility of acting deputy president.

PBS secretary general Datuk Julita Majunki disclosed in a statement on Saturday.

She said the move demonstrates the party’s commitment to ensuring continuity and adaptation in its leadership structure, ultimately serving the interests of the party and its members.