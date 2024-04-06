Mobile Rahmah Sales programme a big hit at Kpg Batu Kitang Lama

KUCHING (April 6): The Mobile Rahmah Sales programme (PJRB) held at Kampung Batu Kitang Lama Community hall here today has garnered significant praise from local residents.

The event signifies a fruitful partnership between the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak and strategic partner CCK Fresh Mart.

Running from 8am to noon, the programme aimed to offer essential goods at discounted prices to residents ahead of the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

Ketua Kaum Nasir Lolot expressed his gratitude to KPDN Sarawak and the office of Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chaing for their collaborative efforts in organising the event.

“We have been promoting this programme for the past two days and all arrangements have been meticulously set in place.

“The enthusiastic response from residents of Kampung Bunga Rampai, Kampung Bukit Panchor, Kampung Lidah Tanah, Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya, and Kampung Batu Kitang Lama has been truly heartening,” said Nasir in an interview.

“We take pride in hosting this programme for the first time and the turnout underscores its significance within our community.

“The Mobile Rahmah Sales programme offers a valuable opportunity for all residents within the Batu Kitang area to purchase essential goods at approximately 30 per cent discounted rates compared to the regular market prices, thus providing a convenient option for villagers,” he added.

Local residents also shared their positive experiences with the programme.

Hafiz Hafifi Putit, a Kampung Lidah Tanah resident, emphasised the convenience and affordability of purchasing goods for Hari Raya preparations.

“I strongly support this Rahmah Sales programme to be conducted within our village.

“I arrived at 9am, and prior to this, I had never participated in such a programme.

“I purchased essentials like eggs, meat, and rice for Hari Raya preparations. I knew about this programme from friends,” said Hafiz.

Meanwhile, Norain Reduan, another resident of Kampung Lidah Tanah, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the significant savings and accessibility the programme offered.

“I discovered this programme through Facebook, and the response has been highly encouraging.

“Many people are eager to attend because, especially during the festive season, saving money is crucial,” she said.

Norain emphasised the necessity of Rahmah Sales programme for villagers.

“When we come here to purchase items like eggs, they’re priced at only RM10, whereas elsewhere they can cost between RM18 to RM20. So, it’s definitely beneficial.”

She arrived at the programme with her sibling, queuing since 7am, and praised the organised nature of the event, noting its lack of commotion.

“Chairs were provided ensuring elderly individuals could sit comfortably.

“As long as there’s a Rahmah Sales programme, I’ll attend regardless of the distance,” she added.

The Mobile Rahmah Sales programme in Kampung Batu Kitang Lama marks the 38th edition of PJRB organised throughout Sarawak during the month of Ramadan.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang.

Lo also inspected the program’s proceedings and took the opportunity to interact warmly with the visitors.

Also present were KPDN Sarawak enforcement chief Peter J. Berinus Agang and CCK Kuching senior area executive Douglas Goh.