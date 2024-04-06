MP recommends seeking Urda’s help to run army veterans village project in Bukit Goram

KAPIT (April 6): A proposal has been made for the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) to provide assistance in making sure that the Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces (PVATM) Village project would proceed.

In making this recommendation, Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said he understood the longstanding issue affecting this project, especially in terms of costs.

It is informed that a land at Sungai Sebantin in Bukit Goram near here was acquired many years ago, meant to be the site for the settlement of retired army personnel.

“It is found that the approximate costs for levelling and earthworks, as well as infrastructure, have reached RM1.3 million. Now, it’s probably more because of the rising costs for labour, fuel and machinery.

“As such, I will propose to Urda to set aside some funds to help with the levelling and earthworks,” said Ugak in his speech for the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Kapit branch of the PVATM here today.

Adding on, the Hulu Rajang MP justified the request to Urda in that the project would benefit the veterans, who had contributed so much to the nation in protecting its peace and sovereignty.

“We should consider that not all veterans receive the same amount of pension; it depends on their ranks. Some may receive only a small amount.

“We must remember their contributions.

“Moreover, many of these veterans have remained active in the local community, despite having returned to civilian life after more than 20 years of service in the army. Many of them hold important roles in society,” he added.

Later at the event, Ugak announced an allocation of RM20, 000 for PVATM Kapit.

Among those present were Bukit Mabong District Officer Calvin Liggong, PVATM Kapit chairman Martin Bilun, his respective deputy and vice chairmen TR Kasaw Bantil and Jamit Ingkei, as well as secretary Usa Dana and treasurer Ngauh Lidin.

More than 100 army veterans attended the event.