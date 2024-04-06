Muslim visitors not deterred by biblical name’s origin of Kadamaian garden

KOTA BELUD (April 6): Named after a biblical reference meaning ‘village of comfort’, the Capernaum Garden in Kadamaian attracts about 75 per cent Muslim visitors.

Despite knowing the biblical name’s origin, owner Michael Liman said his Muslim visitors are drawn by the natural surrounding and peaceful atmosphere, rather than its religious connotation.

On Saturday, Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai was at the Capernaum Garden to launch the newly established Nabalu Tourism Association.

Michael, who is NTA president, informed Joniston that some of his Muslim guests would ask him the meaning of Capernaum and despite understanding its meaning they continue to frequent the place.

Expressing admiration for visitors’ open mindedness, Joniston said it is heartening to see the level of religious tolerance in Sabah is at its highest, as demonstrated by the visitors choosing to appreciate nature without focusing on religious differences.

“Sabah is not a place for racial and religious intolerance and this should serve as an example,” said Joniston, adding that racial and religious extremism propagated by political bigots which is apparent in the peninsula must be rejected at all cost.

He added this inclusivity is crucial, especially in tourism, where respecting diverse beliefs enhances the experience for everyone.

Capernaum Garden, nestled in lush greenery with camping sites and guest houses, offers a serene getaway.

Kadamaian is Sabah’s top rural tourism spot with nearly a hundred community-based operators.

Also present was Kota Belud Member of Parliament Innaraisah Munirah Majlis.