PDP Unity Night to welcome former PSB leaders, members into the fold

SIBU (April 6): The Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) Unity Night here is expected to see former leaders and members from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) join the party, after it was reported the latter had been dissolved.

PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, when met after the party’s supreme council meeting here Saturday morning, confirmed the event tonight expects to see the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition welcoming the new members into the fold.

“Today we just had a supreme council meeting in Sibu. In the evening, we will have our welcoming dinner.

“This welcoming dinner is to welcome the ex-PSB leaders and members into PDP,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the lobbby of Kingwood Hotel, which is the venue of tonight’s dinner.

The Borneo Post today sighted a huge banner outside the entrance to the main hall of the hotel, which states: ‘Welcoming Former PSB Leaders and Members Join PDP Party’.

Additionally, based on the programme sighted by The Borneo Post, there will be three speeches tonight.

The dinner’s organising chairman, Ting Hua Sing, will deliver the opening remarks at 7.20pm, followed by PSB former president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and PDP president, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing respectively.

It was also learnt there might be a press conference before the dinner.

Recently, a reliable source told The Borneo Post that PSB had been dissolved with the approval of the Registrar of Societies.

This was not disputed by PSB and when asked to confirm this, its president Wong Soon Koh declined to comment and only said all would be revealed “when the time is ripe”.

PSB is reported to have about 80,000 members across Sarawak, and about 1,500 PSB members are expected to join the dinner.

The party is believed to have decided on its dissolution during an Extraordinary Delegates Conference here in February.