Road section in Ng Sama near Baleh collapses, triggered by downpour

KAPIT (April 6): Residents of Nanga Merit and Nanga Sama are very concerned about the condition of a section of the stretch connecting the two areas, which collapsed on Friday evening following heavy rainfall.

It is informed that the road linking Nanga Merit to Baleh Bridge near here is a ‘Jiwa Murni’ project, referring to the rural links built by the Malaysian Armed Forces under a community programme.

Local community leader Penghulu George Tang, in highlighting the matter, also pointed at prolonged soil erosion as a contributing factor to the collapse.

“Heavy rainfall made it worse, as it further loosened up the ground beneath that road section,” he said.

Tang also said the situation affected the access to eight longhouses including Rumah Sodadu in Nanga Sama, two primary schools SK Nanga Sama and SK Nanga Merit, Nanga Merit Rural Clinic, Nanga Merit Agriculture Station, as well as the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) scheme at Nanga Merit.