Sarawak Energy intensifies efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply this Raya

KUCHING (April 6): Sarawak Energy Berhad (Sarawak Energy) is intensifying efforts to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply throughout Sarawak over the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival season.

The company’s operational and retail arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) is actively monitoring all aspects of its operations and has implemented the necessary preparations, including contingency plans.

Sesco chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee said the company assures the public that all arrangements have been made to address any challenges that may arise for a smooth and enjoyable Hari Raya celebration.

“We have a competent and dedicated technical team on duty to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for our valued customers. To ensure supply stability, the team is diligently monitoring the system loading conditions.

“Our standby teams are ready to respond swiftly should any supply disruptions arise.

“They are available 24/7 and ready to be immediately deployed with allocated gensets (generator sets) prepared for safe and efficient restoration works,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition to established operational procedures, the utility seeks the cooperation of the public to comply with electrical safety practices in order to maintain safety throughout the celebrations.

The public is advised to inspect electrical wirings and ensure they are well-maintained to prevent electrical trips prior to the festivities.

On fixing festive lights, people are told to avoid overloading electrical sockets with multiple pin adapters and extension cables to prevent potential fires due to electrical circuit overload.

To ensure all electrical sockets are in good condition, people must ensure extension wire coils are untangled when in use to prevent the cables from overheating.

The public must also alert Sarawak Energy immediately if trees or shrubs touch overhead lines or if they see any suspicious activity nearby electrical facilities to prevent outages, vandalism and cable theft.

“Immediately report any power outages or faulty cables to ensure prompt resolution,” said Sarawak Energy.

Before conducting any excavation works or digging, third-party contractors must contact Sarawak Energy to avoid damaging underground cables.

Sarawak Energy also advised against illegal internal wiring extensions, especially during festive periods, as they may overload the electrical system and pose as fire hazards.

For any queries, customers can contact Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre on 1300-88-3111, email [email protected], or chat with the virtual agent ‘CARINA’.

Alternatively, customers can also reach the utility provider through the ‘SEB Cares’ mobile app, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.