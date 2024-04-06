Senate president urges single mothers in Miri to join assocs to empower themselves

MIRI (April 6): Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal urged single mothers in Miri to enrol or get involved with groups such as the soon-to-be registered Single Mothers Fellowship Miri (SMFM).

He said families with only one parent are vulnerable to not only financial stress but also emotional damage, with one of the most socially and economically marginalised groups being single mothers.

“Through the association, single mothers can gain valuable insights on programmes as well as training to help them become more independent.

“They can also gain information on government assistance programmes and how to access these essential resources,” he said when met at an event here on Friday.

Mutang acknowledged that being a single mother is often challenging and praised their resilience in shouldering the responsibilities of providing for their families.

Meanwhile, SMFM founder Elin Padan said the community needs to help empower the economically and emotionally disadvantaged.

“Hence, the purpose of setting up SMFM is to create a platform to champion the plight of single mothers. We hope to empower them by providing a voice and platform where they can learn, grow and earn to improve their lives,” she said.

Elin said to date, 67 single mothers in Miri have registered with SMFM and she hopes more will come forward and join so they can empower one another.

She added the fundraising dinner organised by SMFM here last night was the first step towards gaining community participation to support single mothers in Miri.