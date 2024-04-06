SFC examining remains of whale carcass washed ashore at Telok Melano

KUCHING (April 6): A team from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is en route to investigate the remains of a whale carcass which washed up ashore on Telok Melano beach on Friday.

In a statement, SFC said preliminary observations suggest the carcass could be a Bryde’s whale (Balaenoptera edeni), a species of baleen whale also known as ‘Mysticeti’.

Efforts are underway to definitively identify the species of the carcass, it said.

“Notably, Bryde’s whales were previously spotted over at the Talang-Talang Island, close to the current location (of the carcass), during a 2008 aerial survey conducted by SFC.

“The SFC Forensics team will thoroughly examine the carcass and report their findings. Park staff are currently safeguarding the carcass in preparation for the forensic examination,” it said.

The prompt response was made following a video clip which went viral yesterday about the carcass that washed up ashore.

SFC said the incident highlights the rich biodiversity of Sarawak’s seas — home to at least 21 cetacean species, including the Bryde’s whale, fin whale, humpback whale and several species of dolphins and porpoises.

All these species are protected under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998, it added.

On a related note, SFC said a pygmy sperm whale was successfully rescued and returned to the sea by local fishermen on March 18 after it was found stranded in shallow waters at Pantai Luak, Miri.

SFC chief executive officer Abang Arabi Abang Aimran extended his gratitude to the community for their vigilance and assistance, and encouraged the public to report any similar wildlife incidents to the authorities.