Sibu Chung Hua Middle School’s Class of 1981 makes former principal Wong Soon Koh proud

SIBU (April 6): Students of the Class of 1981 from Chung Hua Middle School has made Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh proud.

Wong, who was their former principal, said he was proud most of his students had great achievements and were successful in their careers.

“I am very proud of you, who have done well, and succeeded not just in your profession but also your career. A lot of you are successful professionals, businessmen, entrepreneurs and even community leaders,” he said when speaking at their Form 5 reunion celebration at the school today.

He also called on them to always be proud of themselves.

Wong served as the principal of Chung Hua Middle School, now known as SMK Chung Hua, from 1975 to 1983.

He also congratulated the school’s current principal Chin Pak Min for a job well done as under his leadership, the school has become one of the top schools in the state.

Organising chairman of the reunion dinner Lau Siew Whye thanked all the former students who came back and visited the school after 43 years since they left.

Presently, SMK Chung Hua has a total of 1,132 students.

Meanwhile, among the programmes during the event were performances, a tour around the school, bell ringing by the Boys Brigade Band and the handover of a refurbished court, which the class of 1981 contributed towards.