SMC, SRDC join hands to organise Sibu’s Love Earth Day

SIBU (April 6): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) are joining hands to roll out this year’s Love Earth Day in a bid to create a heightened awareness among the public of preserving and conserving the environment.

Organising chairman, councillor Toh Yong Kiang, said the theme of the event is ‘Planet vs Plastics’, and the launching is on April 20.

“SMC and SRDC are appointed by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government (to jointly organise this year’s event).

“The event (from 7am till 10am) includes tree planting, cycling cum plogging, and the opening ceremony will be graced by SMC chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh,” Toh told a press conference here yesterday.

He encouraged the public to join the cycling activity at Permai’s bicycle lane by scanning the attached QR Code.

“The registration is free, and the first 80 participants will be entitled to a mystery gift.”

Also happening on the same day at another venue, at the covered car park in front of Wisma Sanyan, will be a waste-to-wealth campaign, offering cash for used electronic and electrical goods, Toh added.

He also said SMC will collaborate with several non-governmental organisations to implement a series of programmes over the next few months, focusing on initiatives such as Go Green Warrior 2024, Love In Action 1.0, educational awareness talks, and monthly waste-to-wealth campaigns in various residential areas.