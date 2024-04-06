S’wak animal lovers group call for review on ‘inhumane’ actions against strays

KUCHING (April 6): A group of animal lovers in Sarawak feel an acute need for a racial review of the outmoded precepts that are still in active practice.

“The inhumane capture and culling of strays, which was implemented over five years ago in Sarawak, has clearly proven to be ineffective, and instead, resulted in an increase in stray population, leading to the rise of rabies cases.

“This, in turn, impacts the community as a whole. Capturing strays and offering a bounty for each dog is a low barbaric game plan, which runs contrary to all religions,” the group said in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement, in calling for a ceasefire on the proposed catch-and-kill-strays this month, was jointly issued by the Humane Animal Society Sarawak, Save Our Strays and Street Animal Rescuers Association Bintulu in solidarity with Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, the Royal Patron of the Stray Free Selangor Campaign and the patron of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

“It is time to get to the root cause and push forth a proof-of-concept on stray population management and the eradication of rabies,” the group said, adding that a proven and humane method is none other than a statewide neutering campaign and vaccinations.

It added that this had already been voiced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Asia for Animals (AFA) Conference in October last year.

“It now falls on the responsible authorities to put in place a legislative framework for enforcement.

“The Animal Welfare Act 2015 ought to be extended to Sarawak in order to have legislative punitive measures to criminalise animal abandonment, cruelty and abuse.”

The statement pointed out that more non-governmental organisation (NGO) should be empowered to intervene in cases of animal abuse, neglect and cruelty.

“Enlist and incorporate a Task Force Committee with relevant NGOs, experienced rescuers and feeders to assist local agencies in the mission,” it said.

It also called for the setting up of a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (TNVR) Task Force Committee as well as community engagement, while asserting that local authorities must recognise the TNVR initiative, adhere and respect the agreed terms and treatments of strays.

“Formulate a masterplan for a low-cost neutering programme to include consultative and involvement of a network of animal professionals, the veterinary fraternity and animals groups in order to achieve the common vision,” it explained.

The statement stressed the importance of collaborations among government agencies, NGOs, animal groups and the veterinary fraternity to participate in the masterplan involving mandatory neutering and vaccinations campaigns.

On licence registration, it said there is a need to set up a mainframe database for a proper yet simple system to link dogs to owners rather than deter the dog community with a complex list of requirements.

The statement also called for clear and definitive policies on claims of lost-and-found dogs, rescues and strays.

“Policies and SOPs must be definitive, evidence-based and fit to ensure the community is clear of their rights and obligations.

“We call upon all stakeholders, NGOs, the veterinary fraternity, the community and government agencies to unite and come together on a common platform in solidarity to resolve a longstanding problem,” the group said.