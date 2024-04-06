S’wak minister encourages families struggling to send kids to school to seek govt assistance

MIRI (April 6): Families facing difficulties in sending their children to school due to financial burdens are encouraged to appeal for assistance from the government, says state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said that agencies within the state government like the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKM) have assistance programmes that families can apply for aimed at easing the people’s burden.

“Don’t be shy to ask for assistance when facing financial difficulties,” he said.

Lee said this during the Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board (MCCTB) education incentive and aid to Chinese students’ distribution ceremony held at SM Pei Min school hall today.

Also present were Miri MP Chiew Choon Man and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

The Senadin assemblyman also expressed gratitude to the Chinese Charitable Trust Board for their yearly distribution to help the Chinese community in Miri.

“The trust board, which is a seven-person committee appointed by the state government, has been executing the responsibility entrusted upon them well. This includes them managing shop houses given by the government with the rental collected given back to the Chinese community through programmes like today.

“This is proof that they have done their job well, despite it being a voluntary work,” said Lee.

The ceremony saw 125 primary students from 12 primary schools in the Miri Division receiving RM100 each.

The schools are namely SJKC Chung San Miri, SJKC Chung Hua Miri, SJKC Chung Hua Lutong, SJKC North, SJKC Chung Hua Bakam, SK St Columba, SJKC Chung Hua Krokop, SJK Tukau, SJKC Chung Hua Pujut, SJKC Chung Hua Tudan, SK St Joseph, and SK Temenggong Datuk Muip.

Additionally, 215 secondary school students from 14 secondary schools in the Miri Division received RM150 in education incentives.

The schools are namely SMK Luak, SM Pei Min, SMK Riam, SMK St Columba, SMK St Joseph, SMK Batu, SMK Lutong, SMK Dato Permaisuri, SMK Pujut, SMK Merbau, Riam Road Secondary School, SMK Chung Hua Miri, SMK Lopeng Tengah and SMK Taman Tunku.

Meanwhile, two Chinese independent schools in Miri – Riam Road Secondary School and SM Pei Min – each received RM20,000.