Tattoo expo in Kuching brings together artists from around the globe

KUCHING (April 6): Tattoo artists from around the globe are adding their unique flair to the Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024, hosted at the prestigious Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) headquarters here, making it an extraordinary celebration of ink and creativity.

The expo buzzed with excitement as numerous artists and participants registered for the event.

Among them are Rachel de Bruijn, 32, and Timo van Rheenen, 36, hailing from the Netherlands, whose shared passion sparked the beginning of their romance.

Rheenen, with seven years of experience in the art, introduced Bruijn to Boi Skrang, the event organising chairman, in deepening their understanding of tattoo culture within the Dayak community.

Having both attended the Borneo Tattoo Convention 2023 last September at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall, their journey into tattooing has been a collaborative one.

“We’re drawn to Sarawak not just for its climate, so different from our own country, but also for its lush greenery and the warm, welcoming community,” said Rheenen, who specialises in fusion tattoos.

Bruijn, on the other hand, has developed a fondness for Iban tattoos, learning the intricacies from Boi and aspiring to share them globally.

Their next adventure is going to Miri in October to further explore the artistry of Iban tattoos within the Sarawakian community.

For Horimyo Bunshinshi, the 48-year-old’s mission is to bring Japanese tattoo art, once associated with the Yakuza, to countries where it was previously banned.

“I met Boi before at a tattoo convention abroad, and he invited me to come here.

“Of course, I feel that this is my mission after practising traditional tattooing for 23 years.

“I personally craft each tattoo using only my hands; I don’t rely on machines for the process.

“In the past, our youths did not like tattoos, but now, it is recognised as an artistic culture in Japanese society and accepted by all its people,” said the Saitama native.

“In Japan, tattoos owned by individuals are minimal in size and cannot be done as one pleases,” he added.

Cudjuy Patjidres, an indigenous tattoo artist from Taiwan, accompanied by his translator Michelle Davis from the US, told reporters that he had been involved in the art of tattooing for over 10 years.

“In Taiwan, tattoos are painted on different parts of the body depending on gender.

“This is a tradition in Taiwan where men get tattooed on the body, while women are only allowed to have tattoos on their hands.

“Some of my tattoos represent the snake of Taiwan, symbolising the protector of our tribe,” he said.

Due to his profound interest, Patjidres also has a tattoo combining the Taiwanese culture with that of the Maoris of New Zealand.