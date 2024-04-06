Three killed, five injured in Tawau accident

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): Three people were killed and five others sustained injuries in an accident involving three vehicles on Jalan Kunak-Tawau near Ladang Giram in Kunak on Saturday afternoon.

The three fatalities were the driver-passengers of a Proton Iswara car, Noorhashim Ambutong, 41, Tima Amihusin, 74, and Alkawi Ali, 30, who were confirmed dead by medical personnel at the scene.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said they received an emergency call about the incident at 3.20 pm, and a team from the Kunak Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Three victims in a four-wheel drive vehicle and two others on a motorcycle were reported to have suffered injuries and given initial treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services team and medical officer present at the scene.

“The injured victims were sent to the hospital using an EMRS vehicle and an ambulance. The deceased victims were handed over to police for further action. After ensuring no other danger, the operation ended at 4.50 pm,” the spokesman said. – Bernama