Traditional Iban tattooing a promising tourism product for Sarawak, says Snowdan

KUCHING (April 6): The tradition of tattooing, which is highly renowned among the Iban community, stands as a promising tourism product within Sarawak’s vibrant art industry, says Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said, in the olden days, the tattoos adorning the bodies of Iban men symbolised bravery and magnificence.

“However, in modern times, tattooing can be promoted as a tourism product or art form in Sarawak and is able to attract the interest of youth and also be introduced to foreign countries.

“It’s not easy for us to introduce our customs and culture to foreign countries because every country has its own unique customs and traditions,” he said.

He was speaking when officiating at the Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024 at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Hall here today.

He said the expo, originally called the Kuching Tattoo Expo, was renamed due to participation from tattoo enthusiasts and artists from abroad.

“With the involvement of participants from abroad, the Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024 undoubtedly becomes one of the platforms to enrich the local tourism sector in Sarawak,” he said.

“It is my sincere hope that this expo will continue to evolve and reach greater heights in the future.

“Here at the Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP), we stand firmly behind noble initiatives aimed at fostering youth development and promoting the arts in Sarawak”, he emphasised.

Snowdan said the ministry has contributed nearly RM50,000 towards the organisation of the Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2024.

Moreover, he mentioned that a total of 53 exhibition booths were set up, consisting of 45 machine booths and eight traditional booths.

Various exciting activities are held throughout the expo, which runs from April 5 to April 7, with an entrance fee of RM15 per person, while children under 12 years old enter for free.

Among the activities held are the tattooing ceremony, tattooing competitions, cultural showcases, and food and beverage stalls.

