Trans-Borneo Railway: No offers, appointments yet to be made, Brunei govt clarifies

MIRI (April 6): The Brunei government, through its Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MITC), has clarified that its government has neither offered nor appointed any local or foreign company to undertake the Trans-Borneo Railway project.

In a recent statement, it also clarified that there had been no official discussions at the governmental level regarding the matter, including among the states and relevant stakeholders.

The statement came after The Borneo Post had picked up a statement published by Brunergy Utama Sdn Bhd on its website, end of last month.

Since then, the website has been inaccessible, with the interface indicating that it is ‘Under Maintenance’.

Adding on, the MITC said in view of the scale of the project, it would necessitate commitment from each respective government across Borneo before any further action could be taken.

“It is very important to exercise caution when interpreting information and thus, we urge the public to scrutinise and verify any received information to avoid any misunderstanding, and to also maintain the stability and harmony of society and the nation,” said MITC.