Wee: 8 rabies cases, 1 involving stray cat, recorded in S’wak from March 28-April 6

KUCHING (April 6): Eight rabies positive cases, one involving a stray cat, were recorded statewide from March 28-April 6, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee hong Seng.

He said this was not the first case involving a cat, but the fact there was one this week should alert people to be more vigilant against the disease.

“There were rabies cases involving cats before, but now we are starting to see cases with cats so we need to take it (rabies) more seriously,” he said in his Facebook Live Session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ today.

He said the case involving the stray cat occurred at Jalan Batu Lintang here.

Kuching topped the list with four out of the eight rabies cases. The three other cases from here occurred at the Batu Kawa Bazaar, Jalan Sungai Maong and Jalan Matang and involved stray dogs.

Wee said the remaining cases were recorded in Bau, Bintulu, Kapit and Asajaya.

“The cases in Simpang Kurat, Kpg Bobak in Bau and Kpg Sampun Gerunggang in Asajaya involved free roaming pets, while the case in Taman Kemena Sutera in Bintulu involved an aggressive pet.

“The case in Uma Balui Ukap, Belaga in Kapit involved an aggressive stray dog,” he said.

Wee appealed to pet owners to be more cooperative and bring their dogs and cats for vaccination against rabies, and added pet owners must not allow their pets to roam freely about to protect the community.

“Do not let your pets out of your house compound, because we are not sure if the strays out there have been vaccinated or not against rabies.

“If those strays are infected with rabies, it would be risky to let your pets roam around. This is for the safety of all, so let’s work together,” he said.

On the local councils’ part, he said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will arrange for free permit and micro-chipping of pets within its jurisdiction.

He added MBKS would also continue providing venues for mass vaccination exercises with the collaboration of relevant authorities including the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak.

He said it was high time to stop pinning the blame on the authorities or others in the fight against rabies, as there is no right or wrong when it comes to fighting it.

“Let’s come together to see what we can do, especially in working together to fight rabies,” he said.