Woman in Miri loses RM78,000 to project tender scam

MIRI (April 6): A manager of a construction materials supply company here lost RM78,000 after being deceived by a scam syndicate offering project tenders to supply electrical goods.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said the victim, who is in her 30s, had received a phone call from the suspect who introduced himself as a representative from the Miri District Education Office and offered a project tender to refurbish buildings.

“The suspect also told the victim to deal with a supplier of goods. However, she realised she had been deceived after checking on the project and finding out it did not exist,” he said.

She later lodged a police report at the Miri District Police Headquarters.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of no less than one year and not more than 10 years; whipping; and a fine.

Meanwhile, Alexson advised the public to stay cautious and not to disclose or provide any financial details to unfamiliar callers.

“Be cautious and always take precautions with online dealings, especially if the caller claims to be a friend, acquaintance, delivery service, law enforcement officer or the court. Check and obtain verification from the parties involved,” he said.

He said the public can also contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 if they are victims of cyber scams such as love scams, phone scams, e-commerce scams, non-existant loans and others, especially if they have made monetary transactions to dummy accounts or scam syndicates.

The public can check phone numbers and bank accounts through the Check Scammer CCID or https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions.