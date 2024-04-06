Wong appointed as PDP senior VP, Baru and Rayong as VP

SIBU (April 6): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has been appointed as Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) senior vice-president.

This was announced by party president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing at the PDP Unity Night tonight, attended by some 2,000 people.

Tiong also announced the appointment of Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa as PDP vice-presidents.

In his speech, he said PDP had created a history in the political landscape in Sarawak, and called on all party members to accept the former PSB members with full heart and work together.

“I want to thank Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders for giving the blessings to us,” he said.

He also urged all members to always communicate and discuss if there are any shortcomings so that there are solutions to every issue.

According to him, both PSB and PDP had been working hard since last year and faced challenges along the way but never gave up.

He said today is proof to the naysayers as they have been able to work together and serve the grassroots.

Since they have been working together for a year, Tiong siad the trust among members had strengthened further, and they have effectively provided support to the people of Sarawak.

“Still fresh in my memory, a year ago we built bridges of unity and cooperation that were unprecedented and signed a memorandum of understanding.

“With stronger cooperation, the new leadership will promote a spirit of tolerance among different ethnic groups,” he said.

He said party members must work together to avoid extremist incidents occurring in Peninsular Malaysia from recurring in Sarawak.

“We want to see tolerance and respect for each other and do our best to be united to prove that everyone can be together regardless of race and religion,” he said.

Among those present at the Unity Night were PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, senior vice-president I Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, senior vice-president II Rolland Duat Jubin, vice-president II Friday Belik, secretary-general Datuk Anyi Nyau, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom and Political Secretary to the Premier Joshua Ting.