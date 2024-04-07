Bintulu Hospital hosts unity-driven Raya-themed deco competition

BINTULU (April 7): In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, the Bintulu Hospital Management Members’ Recreation club held a Hari Raya decoration competition which started on Friday.

The competition’s theme ‘Raya Dolok Marek’ was inspired by the hospital’s director whose aim was to foster a spirit of unity among its staff members.

“It turns out that the main goal is achieved when all the staff members decorate and beautify their respective departments and units, regardless of race, religion and rank,” said the competition’s spokesman.

The results of the competition will be announced on April 25 at the upcoming Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri ceremony at Bintulu Hospital.