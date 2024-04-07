Call for calm after two MMEA personnel shot in Kunak waters

LAHAD DATU (April 7): Two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Lahad Datu Zone personnel were injured in a shooting incident in Kunak waters at 8.40 am on Sunday.

MMEA Lahad Datu Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Dr Suzanna Razali Chan said Maritime Petty Officer Zainal Abad Komel, 45, was injured in the right eye and Maritime Leading Rate Prayrie De Cuella Jimin, 35, was injured in both hands.

She said that at the time of the incident, a team of MMEA personnel, on board the Banggi 48 vessel, was about to approach a blue boat, navigated suspiciously, for inspection under the Op Khas Pagar Laut operation.

“When the patrol team attempted to approach, three suspects armed with pistols fired four shots at the team, to prevent the patrol vessel from approaching.

“The suspects fled the scene and the injured personnel were taken to Kunak Hospital for treatment,” she said in a statement to Bernama on Sunday.

Suzanna said that the other four MMEA personnel who were involved in the incident escaped unhurt.

She added that Maritime Malaysia has mobilised the special action and rescue team, aircraft and the Maritime Intelligence Division, together with a team from the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), to the location to investigate this case and track down all the suspects.

Meanwhile, the public is reminded not to be alarmed or make any speculations on the shootout.

Lahad Datu Member of Parliament Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said ESSCom and police are tightening security near Kunak waters and they will constantly monitor the situation, especially in the run-up to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

“We advise the people in the Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency, especially in the Kunak district area, not to panic, not to worry and to always remain calm as the security forces are always on standby, especially during this festive season.

“The police will further improve the security in this district and its waters to ensure that safety continues to be guaranteed and preserved even during and after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations,” he said in a statement.

Yusof said that the public needs to put a lot of trust in the security forces to ensure that the entire waters of Lahad Datu and Kunak are not invaded arbitrarily.

“This security monitoring sends a clear message that security forces are always ready to fight cross-border crime even during the festive season.

“We advise the public not to be upset and to give full trust to the security personnel to carry out their responsibilities.

“The community are also called on to give their cooperation by channeling any information to the nearby police for immediate action to be taken,” he said.