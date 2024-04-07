Dr Sim surprised ex-PSB members join PDP after fighting GPS

KUCHING (April 7): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian has expressed mixed feelings over former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members joining Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy premier said this was because PSB had previously contested against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – of which PDP is a member – in the previous elections.

“I am very surprised last time they wanted to lawan, lawan (fight) and wanted to kill GPS (in the last elections), and they when they were unable to kill, then they say (now) we want to join you.”

“Lawan, kawan (friend) and later lawan again? We don’t know,” he told reporters after officiating the Sarawak Society for the Deaf’s deaf awareness charity food fair held at Sarawak Association of Churches hall here this morning.

He was asked to comment on a news report last night that Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other former PSB members have officially joined PDP.

Wong said the dissolution approval letter for PSB was received from Registrar of Societies (RoS) on March 19 and PSB members have been accepted en bloc into PDP. PSB previously had about 80,000 members across Sarawak.

Nevertheless, Dr Sim welcomed the former PSB members to return to the ruling coalition, as many of them were in fact former SUPP members.

“With the dissolution of PSB, their members are allowed to go and join any organisation and political party and of course, SUPP will welcome PSB members to join us also because many of their members are previously from our SUPP.

“We were comrades before and that’s all I want to say. We see lah.”

Adding on, Dr Sim said there was no urgency for leaders from GPS component parties, namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), SUPP, PDP and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), to meet over former PSB members joining PDP.

Nonetheless, Dr Sim made it clear it remained GPS’ principle that the coalition has the final say in the allocation of seats during elections and not up to their elected representatives (YB).

“The seats belong to the respective component parties and this has been the GPS’ spirit for a long time. They always say you (YB) can leave but the seat remains behind (with the party).”

Meanwhile, Dr Sim pointed out that questions related to the legality of the latest development and RoS decisions were issues that still need to be addressed.