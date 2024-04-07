First-ever ‘Ketuk Sahur’ programme brings pre-dawn meals to 550 houses in Nangka

SIBU (April 7): The inaugural ‘Ketuk Sahur’ programme has distributed ‘sahur’ (pre-dawn meal) packs to 550 houses in Nangka state constituency throughout the Ramadan month.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said the unique approach had been well received by local folks.

“On behalf of the Nangka service centre, I would like to thank everyone involved in making this programme a success.

“God-willing, we will continue with good programmes like this in the future,” said the Nangka assemblyman when met by reporters after distributing the 11th, and also the last, series of the ‘Ketuk Sahur’ programme to villagers in Kampung Abang Barieng/Bandung here, early yesterday.

The programme was made possible through collaboration with Nangka Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).