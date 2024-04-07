Group channels Ramadan aid to needy folks in Kpg Sinar Budi Baru

KUCHING (April 7): The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak delivered food aid to Kampung Sinar Budi Baru villages during its ‘Santuni Kasih Ramadan’ programme, aimed at reducing the cost of living for the needy folks.

“The success of this programme was made possible through the collaboration with the Batu Kawa constituency, Malaysian Society Welfare Foundation of Sarawak, Sakkok Veteran, Kampung Sinar Budi Recreational Club, Yayasan Pendidikan Legasi Antarabangsa, Unity Food Bank and Big Fat Fish Sdn Bhd.

“MTPN Sarawak truly acknowledged the time spent with Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru folks who were present during the programme,” said the council in a statement.

MTPN Sarawak also expressed satisfaction with other programmes held in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, such as the Unity Food Bank initiative, thanks to the community’s strong support and collaboration.

“The council would like to continue hosting various programmes in the village to provide comprehensive assistance to the residents and strengthen our relationship with the community.

“We have also partnered with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) in distributing ‘bubur pedas’ and food assistance to five areas, namely Kampung Bako Tengah, Semariang Baru Phase 3, Kampung Sungai Lumut, Taman Won and Kampung Muda Hashim.

“MTPN Sarawak will continue to implement the Unity Food Bank programme during every festive season,” it stated.

On another matter, the statement also mentioned that MTPN would be opening new branches in Padawan and Samarahan areas, to provide more convenience for the consumers there.