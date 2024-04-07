Julau MP hopeful PDP merges with PRS one day

KUCHING (April 7): Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng has expressed hope that the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will merge one day.

“Hopefully one day PDP and PRS can merge together, since both parties have historical links. This will strengthen GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and the Dayak cause,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

The post came after Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members officially joined PDP at the PDP Unity Night earlier.

The other former PSB members joining PDP included Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

“The dissolution of PSB with its members joining PDP is a good move,” said Sng, who is Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president.

Following the former PSB leaders’ move, PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing also announced the appointment of Wong as the party’s senior vice-president, and Rayong and Baru as vice-presidents.

With the addition of the three, PDP now has five elected members in the State Legislative Assembly.

The party also has two MPs in the Dewan Rakyat who are Tiong (Bintulu) and Anyi Ngau (Baram).