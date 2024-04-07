KPDN Sarawak steps up efforts to combat subsidised diesel misappropriation

KUCHING (April 7): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak is stepping up efforts to combat misappropriation of subsidised diesel in Kuching.

Its enforcement chief Peter J. Berinus Agang stressed that these efforts are aimed at preventing incidents like the oil spills at Mile 9 Jalan Kuching-Serian and Jalan Kulas, Satok last month, which caused traffic congestion and accidents, from recurring.

According to reports, the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department attributed the diesel spill at Jalan Kulas to a lorry transporting several intermediate bulk containers filled with diesel, suspected to have been misappropriated.

“We, in collaboration with our strategic partner, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), have detained the lorry involved in the incident.

“The lorry and its driver are currently under investigation, and we will provide updates on the outcome of the investigation soon.

“So, indeed, KPDN Sarawak is actively investigating this matter,” he told reporters during the mobile Rahmah sales programme held at the covered car park space of Masjid Jamek Sarawak here today.

Addressing concerns regarding the prevalence of cases pertaining to subsidised diesel misappropriation in Kuching, Peter reassured the public of the proactive measures taken by KPDN Sarawak.

“At present, we are deploying our officers to conduct regular inspections and monitoring throughout Sarawak to curb such illicit activities.

“Since Jan 1 until last Friday, KPDN Sarawak has conducted inspections at over 24,000 premises, resulting in fines totaling over RM40,000, and an estimated seizure value of over RM13 million,” he added.