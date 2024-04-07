Le Papa Supermarket opens new branch at Malihah Square

KUCHING (April 7): The opening of Le Papa Supermarket at the new commercial hub, Malihah Square, at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang here reflects the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP)’s commitment to boosting the economic development in the area.

In stating this, MPP chairman Tan Kai said the development of such a commercial hub sprawling across a 4.72-acre site would create an economic spinoff effect set to benefit the locals, in that it would generate more employment and business opportunities.

In this regard, the council had introduced the ‘Fast Lane Initiative’, a concept designed to attract more industrial and commercial developments to the areas within the Padawan municipality.

“The MPP has set up a strategic planning workshop to fast-track the applications from the private investors to invest in commercial and industrial projects in this area

“This is because in the whole MPP area, most of our collection bills come from assessment tax.

“We have nearly 80,000 properties, but out of this, 91 per cent is residential – we only have seven per cent accounting for commercial properties, and two per cent industrial properties.

“That’s why MPP wants to improve industrial and commercial development by set out this fast track project to facilitate commercial and industrial development,” he said.

Tan said this when met after attending the grand opening ceremony of the LePaPa Supermarket at the Malihah Square Commercial Development project here today.

He further explained that the initiative was a strategic move, signifying Padawan’s commitment to becoming a prime destination for high-value development projects in the area.

He said such streamlining the building plan approval process will significantly reduce the time required for approval, counting from the day of plan registration.

“This accelerated timeline will expedite the implementation of development projects and provide a competitive advantage for businesses choosing to invest in the Padawan municipality.

The Fast Lane Initiative is a game-changer for the Padawan municipality, offering an investor-friendly approach that will enhance economic growth and unlock the full potential of the Padawan area.

“We want to encourage more development to increase industrial and commercial growth. Because collection from the assessment tax is low.

“The hotel is also commercial. Therefore, if we have more commercials, then, we can generate revenue. We want to improve the living standard of the people too,” he added.

At the same time, Tan urged development and private investors to ensure the construction of the building complies by law.

“While we help to expedite the process, at the same we also want everyone to comply with law. . This is the key point,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd, managing director Lee Chin Teck said the company’s move to invest in the area would create a vibrant neighbourhood of Batu Kawa-Taman Malihah-Matang.

He also said the company is also hosting a roadshow at LePaPa Supermarket from April 6 to 14, coinciding with the grand opening of its eight branch supermarket.

“Attendees will have the chance to win Angpow gifts totalling RM15,000.00 and receive two complimentary units of air-conditioners. This exclusive offer is valid until April 30, 2024,” he said when met after the grand opening ceremony today.

In a statement, the project, which was led by the developer Houlee Contracts San Bhd with Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd as the main contractor for the Boxpark development, oversees the construction of 59 units of double-storey terrace houses and eight units of double-storey semi-detached houses.

Strategically situated in an area free from flood risks, the project site showcase how residents in the area will be able to enjoy the benefit of the proximity to essential amenities such as SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tengah, Malihah Jaya, Malihah Square LePapa Supermarket, H & L Supermarket Malihah, a Shell station, and Emart Moyan.

“These residences boast a generous built-up size of 22′ x 46′, complemented by car porches spanning 9 metres. Each bedroom features its own attached bathroom, and the properties showcase durable concrete interlocking roofing tiles,” it said.

On the development of Malihah Square, it said the commercial hub features 33 units of three-storey shophouses, alongside the single-storey LePaPa Supermarket.

Developed by Tecktonic & Sons Holdings, construction works on the shophouses commenced on Jan 11, 2021, with the occupation permit (OP) granted on Jan 31 this year.

LePaPa Supermarket’s construction began on Aug 28, 2022 and received its OP on Dec 28 last year.

Malihah Square also houses the Super Save Group, occupying seven units of the commercial shop space on the ground floor adjacent to Premier Food Republic.

Another leading chain store, 498 Pet Shop, has also established its outlet at this newly developed commercial hub.

Roxy Hotel Malihah is also undergoing renovations to include 38 rooms, with an expected completion date in July this year.

LePaPa Chain Supermarket Group general manager Bong Teck Pyng highlighted the supermarket’s dedication to providing a wide array of fresh products and in meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

“To celebrate the grand opening of the 8th branch of LePaPa Supermarket, we are delighted to offer discounted items, special offers and complimentary door gifts with every purchase, while stocks last,” he said in the statement.