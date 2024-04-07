Sunday, April 7
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Man found dead after suspected fall into drain

Man found dead after suspected fall into drain

0
By Conny Banji on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Police prepare to transport the body to the hospital. – See Hua Daily News photo

SIBU (April 7): A man was found dead face-down in a drain near a coffee shop at Jalan Maludan here Sunday morning.

Members of the public stumbled upon the body around 8.30am and immediately alerted the police.

The deceased is said to be in his 50s and suffering from mental health issues.

According to family members met at the scene, the deceased would at times not return home but instead sleep in front of a grocery shop in the area.

They believe he could have fallen into the drain during a power outage that struck around 4am today.

The body was later brought by police to Sibu Hospital for further action.

Sponsored links