Man injured after car crashes into earth drain in Kuching

KUCHING (April 7): A male driver was injured after his car crashed into an earth drain at Jalan Sultan Tengah here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 7.25am and firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a single-vehicle accident has occurred involving a car. (The driver) is believed to have lost control (of the car) before crashing into the earth drain at the roadside,” it added.

Bomba said the victim, who was not pinned in his seat, was safely brought out of the vehicle before being handed over to the paramedics to be brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

After ensuring that the area was safe to other road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 8.30am.