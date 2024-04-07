Man killed, five injured in Kota Marudu accident

KOTA KINABALU (April 7): A 52-year-old man was killed while five other people, including three boys, were injured in a collision between a Mitsubishi Triton and Proton Saga along Jalan Manggaris, Kota Marudu on Sunday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, they were informed of the incident at 8.54am and rushed a team from the Kota Marudu fire station to the scene.

“The team had extracted a man from the Proton, who was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene. The body was handed over to police for further action.

“Meanwhile, the driver and passengers of the Triton were lightly injured and sent to Kota Marudu Hospital for treatment,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

In a separate case, a 39-year-old man was injured after a Toyota Vigo skidded into a five-metre ditch along KM23 Jalan Kunak, Lahad Datu on Sunday.

The spokesperson said a team of firefighters arrived at the scene at 1.50pm upon receiving a distress call at 1.19pm.

“The team used special equipment to extract the man, who had suffered injuries to his leg.

“Preliminary aid was administered to the man by an EMRS team before he was sent to the hospital in an ambulance,” said the spokesperson.