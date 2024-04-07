One killed, five others injured in single-vehicle accident at KM72 Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching

KUCHING (April 7): A 12-year-old boy died after the car he was travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident at KM72 Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching around 4pm yesterday.

Sri Aman district police chief DSP Mathew Manggie in a statement today said the deceased was identified as Ally Nazrullah Abdullah from Kampung Semariang here.

“The deceased, who was seated at the back, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Pantu health clinic,” said Mathew, adding that the car was travelling from Kuching to Sibu.

He said the car, which was carrying six people, was driven by a 24-year-old man, who only suffered light injuries following the crash.

It was later discovered that the driver did not possess a valid driver’s licence, he added.

Matthew said a 27-year-old woman and a man (identity is yet to be verified), who were seated at the back, were seriously injured in the accident.

He added that a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, who were seated in the front passenger’s seat and at the back, respectively also suffered light injuries.

All five injured victims were sent to the Sri Aman Hospital for medical treatment.

“Initial investigations showed that the car veered off to the left side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a stop,” said Mathew.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.