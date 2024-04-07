Over 500 application forms obtained for Kuching Fest Food Fair stalls

KUCHING (April 7): Over 500 physical application forms have been obtained by interested stall operators for Kuching Festival Food Fair (KFFF) 2024, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said this figure was recorded as of 4pm on April 5.

“Our application forms for stalls at KFFF 2024 have been made available starting April 4.

“Meanwhile, more than 10 vendors have already completed and submitted their applications,” he said at his ‘Shall WEE Talk’ Facebook Live session yesterday.

Wee said the application will close at 4pm on April 19 and advised those interested in running a stall at the forthcoming KFFF to submit their applications soon.

“The application form is available at Counters 8 and 9 of MBKS (Kuching South City Council).

“Only a total of 330 stalls will be featured, so do not wait till the very last minute,” he said, adding that the selection criteria would be on the creativity and innovativeness of the food, particularly those using local ingredients.

Responding to another issue raised by a netizen, Wee opined that any decent driver should not occupy parking bays designated for individuals with disabilities (OKU) for the sake of their own convenience.

“To me, if you’re ferrying a disabled passenger, it is still acceptable to occupy an OKU parking. Otherwise, avoid doing so if you are not physically challenged.”

Wee said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will take concrete action against those occupying OKU parking bays unnecessarily after the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“As we move forward, people must realise that they cannot be so selfish by putting their own interest before everything else,” he added.

On another matter, the mayor said he had already issued a memo instructing all MBKS transport drivers to stop their vehicles’ engines when in idle, effective April 1, in a bid to protect the environment.

“Such move should help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and noise pollution as well as to save fuel to protect our environment.”

He said MBKS is mulling over extending similar policy to car parks under its jurisdictions, especially at markets and hawker centres.

He acknowledged that in order to make sure that people comply with such policy, there will be a need to introduce or amend the existing Local Ordinances.

“For now, the policy starts with MBKS, so let’s come together to support and understand the need for such policy,” he added.