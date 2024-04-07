Premier disburses RM56,000 in MRP grants to Gedong mosques, surau

KUCHING (April 7): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Saturday night handed over minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM56,000 to 10 mosques and 13 surau in the Gedong constituency.

This took place during the Gedong district-level breaking of fast event at Masjid Al Kawthar.

Around 300 people identified as ‘asnaf’ were also treated to breaking of fast and dinner at the same event.

Abang Johari, who is Gedong assemblyman, also performed Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers at the mosque together with those present.

Among the other invited dignitaries were Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee, Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Samarahan Resident Mohammad Irwan Bahari Bujang, Lembaga Tabung Haji Sarawak director Amat Kassim Pait, and event organising chairman Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais.