PSB-PDP union will bring prosperity to S’wak, opines Abdul Karim

KUCHING (April 7): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes the dissolution of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and its members joining Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will bring prosperity to Sarawak.

“As I have commented sometime before this, anything that unites Sarawakians is good in my eyes,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He was commenting on news reports last night that Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and other former PSB members officially joined PDP.

Last night at the PDP Unity Night event, Wong said the dissolution approval letter was received from the Registrar of Societies on March 19, and PSB members had been accepted en bloc into PDP.

Abdul Karim, who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, said any move that unites Sarawakians not only benefits Sarawak, but Malaysia as a whole.

He further emphasised the importance of considering how the merger could reduce political defragmentation in the state.

“One of the reasons we are in politics is to unite the people and bring prosperity to the country. I see the dissolution of PSB and their leaders and members joining PDP as good for the future of Sarawak,” he said.

When asked if Gabungan Parti Sarawak accepts PSB’s former leaders as part of the coalition, he said their affilitation with PDP was based on individuals, not political parties, and PSB’s former members were free to affiliate themselves with any party following the party’s dissolution.

“PSB’s dissolution, and its leaders and members joining PDP are internal matters within PDP. As it is, PSB is already dissolved and when they join PDP, they are joining not as PSB but as individuals not aligned with any political parties,” he said.