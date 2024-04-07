Satisfaction from growing cacti indoors

GROWING cacti in containers is a hobby that requires long-term interest and patience, as these plants are slow growers.

However, it is low maintenance, and seeing it thrive under tender loving care is highly rewarding.

We can start by choosing the right variety for our tropical climate, and then, getting to know the optimal amount of sunlight, the most viable potting mix, and also the right amount of watering as overwatering succulents like cacti can lead to root rot.

I reiterate here that with patience and care, we can enjoy watching the cacti grow, and possibly, to see them bloom.

Planting

There are several steps to follow in ensuring that growing cacti can become a long-time enjoyment, especially for senior citizens who have plenty of leisure time. The guidelines are as the following:

Select the species of your choice – they can be the prickly pear, the barrel cactus or the Christmas cactus. For me, I would refer to my vendor at the Kota Sentosa Market near Kuching city.

For pot-planting, incorporate well-draining soil, or the ready-mix for cacti that can prevent waterlogging. Mix in perlite or sand, together with porous burnt soil.

For the sunlight needed, expose the cactus in an open space for at least six hours a day. Again, be mindful of heavy rain so as to prevent waterlogging.

Allow proper ventilation, namely do not overcrowd the area. This is important in preventing the spread of fungal diseases.

Humidity and temperature are important elements in growth. Cacti thrive in warm temperature, and low humidity. Do misting to raise the humidity level.

Fertilise occasionally, but dilute the fertiliser. Over-fertilising can actually kill them.

Repot them into larger containers after two to three years of initial growth.

Always be aware of the presence of pests such as mealybugs and scale insects. One of the symptoms of diseases is rot. It is important to address these issues promptly to prevent spread to other plants.

Going back to Guideline No 1, select the species of choice based on their characteristics. Generally, many cacti adapt very well to sandy soil, but some varieties with leaves or leaf-like structure do not like sandy compost. They include the Orchid cactus (Epiphyllum, which thrives in moist medium), the ‘German Empress’ (Nopalxochitl), the ‘Holiday’ cactus (Rhipsalidopsis), the Christmas cactus (Zygocactus), and the ‘Crab’ cactus (Schlumbergera truncata).

They are all epiphytic (a plant growing on other plants, or ‘air plant’), suitable in warmer and partial-shady habitats and thriving in rich and well-drained leaf compost.

An interesting variety of cactus is the ball types, such as the Silver Balls, Golden Balls and Scarlet Balls. Their obvious feature is, of course, their globular shape, and covered with fine, brush-like spines.

They are quite easy to grow, and occasionally, they come out with red or yellow flowers.

Gold Star cactus is a ‘pincushion’, with golden curved spines and white flowers.

Then, there is the luscious dragon fruit, borne from a cactus plant, Hylocereus undatus.

Commercially developed and grown in Malaysia and many other countries including Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, dragon fruit plants thrive in our tropical climate.

To plant one, we need to add compost soil and manure on top of other requirements.

Pruning any excess branches would encourage flowering, and the plant is encouraged to have a vertical upright stem, up to four feet in height, before allowing it to curve downwards.

The lower part at the end would bloom at night time, and pollination is necessary to allow the nocturnal insects, especially moths, to ‘visit’ before daylight, when the flower would wither.

That is why the commercial dragon fruit farmers would place night lamps at their farms to encourage pollination.

Happy Gardening!