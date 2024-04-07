Seven seriously hurt after MPV crashes into bushes in Batu Niah

MIRI (April 7): Seven people, including a woman were seriously injured after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that they were travelling in went out of control before crashing into the bushes on the side of the road along the Pan Borneo Highway in Batu Niah on Friday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at around 5.20pm and firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the victims have already been pulled out from the vehicle by members of the public.

“Two of the victims were taken to Miri Hospital by members of the public while one was taken to the Miri Hospital by the victim’s relative,” it added.

Bomba said no operation was carried out by the firefighters as no victim was trapped in the vehicle.

“The firefighters gave early treatment to the remaining victims and moved them to a safer place while waiting for the ambulance to arrive at the scene,” it added.

Bomba said after the remaining victims were taken to the Ladang 3 Health Clinic and Batu Niah Health Clinic, respectively, the firefighters conducted a road flushing before ending their operation.