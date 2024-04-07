St Theresa’s Parish Pastoral Centre to be milestone for Serian’s Catholic community, says Archbishop

KUCHING (April 7): Serian Division will soon have another prominent landmark upon the completion of the St Theresa’s Parish Pastoral Centre, said Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh.

The project, he said, is expected to cost RM18 million and will incorporate the creation of modern space and facilities to serve as an avenue for the Catholic community to hold events or activities.

“I hope that all the Catholic Christians in Serian will be able to work together and to contribute towards making this project a reality, in time for the upcoming 100-year anniversary celebration of St Theresa Parish Serian.

“St Theresa Parish Serian is now 97 years old and in three years’ time, it will be the 100th anniversary of the Catholic Mission in the Serian Division,” he said during the project’s fundraising dinner at SJK Chung Hua Serian on Saturday.

St Theresa Parish rector Rev Fr Lazarus Swinie, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the elected representatives in Serian Division for their generous donations of RM10,000 each.

Also present at the fundraising dinner was Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.