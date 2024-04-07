State Govt plans to turn Pulau Gaya into a tourist attraction

KOTA KINABALU (April 7): The State Government planned to beautify Pulau Gaya and turn it into one of Sabah’s tourist attractions, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

“The idea has been there for quite some time and the current State Government is planning to shift the people who are locals in Pulau Gaya to the main land,” he said.

Pulau Gaya, he said, has the quality to become a good tourist attraction but the presence of squatters on the island would not bode well with the plan.

“Pulau Gaya has a special place in our history and it is located just about a five-minute boat ride from the state capital. We need to leverage on this,” he said at the Kembara Kasih Ramadan programme at SK Pulau Gaya near here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said the Putatan Parliament Office under Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya also planned to build a health clinic on the island.

“What is important the people here continue to maintain unity, security and cleanliness,” he said.

Hajiji accompanied by Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Awang Sahari also presented school fees assistance to 70 pupils from the office of the Petagas assemblyman.

Later, Hajiji together with Awang Ahmad Sah, Shahelmey, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Ariffin Arif and Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Ghulam Haidar Bahadar Khan presented Aidil Fitri contributions to the community.